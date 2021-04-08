 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Brian Kemp is an example of the Hypocrite Party
View Comments

Letter: Brian Kemp is an example of the Hypocrite Party

  • Comments

The Hindenburg crash created the now-famous words, "Oh! The humanity," into our dictionary of history. After the previous four years of misguided policies of that period, I'd like to add, "Oh! The hypocrisy!"

Georgia's GOP elected to "cancel" voting rights for thousands of its people. Eliminating all of Obama's policy decisions, down to canceling Michelle's efforts to educate young girls and women, was the legacy and motive of the previous presidential administration. This period was an example of authentic "cancel culture," not a game,

Now, after canceling voting opportunities, Brian Kemp, Georgia's unaware governor, declaims the MLB for pulling this year's All-Star game from Atlanta after he signed the most obvious and flagrant racist bills of today's political climate.

He stated (Oh! The Irony!), "…MLB caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies… cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included. If the left doesn't agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter."

What facts?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: gun control

When is sanity going to prevail over monetary greed? The United States is locked in a “let me buy a gun and kill you” attitude set. People are…

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 6
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 6

  • Updated

LETTERS: Readers from across the political spectrum weigh in on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to rescind his state-wide mask declaration last week, and others offer their two cents on what to do with Reid Park in the latest Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News