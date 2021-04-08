Letter: Brian Kemp is an example of the Hypocrite Party

The Hindenburg crash created the now-famous words, "Oh! The humanity," into our dictionary of history. After the previous four years of misguided policies of that period, I'd like to add, "Oh! The hypocrisy!"
Georgia's GOP elected to "cancel" voting rights for thousands of its people. Eliminating all of Obama's policy decisions, down to canceling Michelle's efforts to educate young girls and women, was the legacy and motive of the previous presidential administration. This period was an example of authentic "cancel culture," not a game,
Now, after canceling voting opportunities, Brian Kemp, Georgia's unaware governor, declaims the MLB for pulling this year's All-Star game from Atlanta after he signed the most obvious and flagrant racist bills of today's political climate.
He stated (Oh! The Irony!), "…MLB caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies… cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included. If the left doesn't agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter."
What facts?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.