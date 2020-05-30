Letter: Bribe Diabetic Seniors Voters
With the inability to read, could someone inform Dictator Dr. Donnie and his sidekick, consultant Seema Varma, that diabetes doesn’t magically appear at age 65. ALL ages suffer astronomical bodily and financial hardships daily from this dreaded disease.

It’s impossible to pay $35 from inside a coffin. We diabetics live in fear EVERYDAY, since this administration cannot provide the promised COVID-19 testing. Everyone, from all ages, looks to the day when insulin and ALL medications are affordable. So promise us your $35 copay, along with your “hydroxycholorqine cure” to the reliable senior voter. What we all desire and need are Tests, Tests, Tests!

So drop the overused 9-iron and Twitter phone and provide Americans those “promised” tests! This White House couldn’t run a Waffle House.......

Dr. Jonathan Schultz

Northwest side

