Letter: Bribery scandal

I'm trying to figure out what the big deal is with the college and basketball bribery scandals. How is what they did any different than members of Congress selling themselves out to special interests? I guess bribery is okay as long as we call it lobbying. What about developers who "lobby" to have zoning laws waived for their pet projects. How is that any different? Then we have our legal system. As a senior in high school, more than 50 years ago, I stopped mindlessly reciting the last six words of the Pledge of Allegiance. They were a lie then, and they are a lie today. Our legal system, like the rest of our country, is run by the rule of money, power, and whoyaknow.
Dave Rollins
Patagonia
