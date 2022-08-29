 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bribing a nation

This administration plans to help people when it's to their advantage. Passing stimulus just before the mid term election may cause people to vote to keep them in office. They have prolonged the financial hardships of the average American but they want people to remember who sent them the stimulus check and they want it fresh on the mind of the voter. What their doing is bribing the voters to elect them. Of course they don't consider it a bribe, but if you do this then I will do that sounds like a bribe to me. Their trying to buy votes and their hoping people will forget their past hardships and focus only on the stimulus they might have just received when they vote. They all need to be replaced by someone who has to pump their own gas in an old car they can't afford to replace due to inflation.

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

