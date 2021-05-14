Letter: Bring back Bipartisanship

As a Democrat, I value balance in our political system as being an integral part of our democracy. A difference of opinion is good and helps to facilitate discussion and compromise to ensure resolution for the benefit of Americans. But alas, there is one party that continues to demonstrate their lack of concern for most Americans through obstructionism. During Obama’s presidency, the Republicans made no secret about their intention of blocking his entire agenda. Recently, the Republicans have again voiced the same mantra for President Biden’s agenda. Realizing the Democrats had the means for passing the American Rescue Plan Act, all Republicans cowardly voted “NO” but now claim rights to the benefits achieved for their constituents. Isn’t that convenient. It’s time to vote for politicians who are committed to working for the benefit of all American citizens, even if that means reaching across the aisle from time to time.
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.