Letter: Bring Back Harry Potter

Lord Voldemort (Donald Trump) ruled cruelly for four years pitting the Purebreds against the Muggles.

January 6, 2020 saw Voldemort’s plan come to a crescendo and fail through a valiant struggle by Capitol police; some who lost their lives saving this nation.

Never think Voldemort and the Death Eaters are gone. Voldemort’s Dark Forces are meeting in Texas, August 4th for the planned uprising of the White Christian Nationalist to take over once and for all and ban us Muggles from participation in our government and install only their Purebreds to rule us.

Will the Muggles rise up in protest (vote)? The adventure is real this time and deadly serious.

Janet C. Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

