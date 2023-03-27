With so many accidents occurring involving shipments of hazardous materials, maybe now would be a good time to bring back the caboose, at least on freight trains hauling hazardous materials. Perhaps we should also limit the speed of trains hauling hazardous materials. Perhaps trains hauling hazardous materials should be required to make periodic stops to check loads, cars, couplings, axles, bearings, etc. The cabooses transported additional crew who carried out these duties. Apparently, FRED (flashing rear-end device or end-of-train-device) isn’t quite up to the job.