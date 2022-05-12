Letter: Bring back the real GOP

I’m old enough to remember when GOP stood for Grand Old Party; the party of Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Eisenhower; the party of “liberty and justice for ALL.” Then, in the 1980’s, the Republican Party was hijacked by radical materialists.

Now,

G stands for Greed: they want all of the benefits of a rich, free country but don’t want to pay their share of taxes to keep it that way.

O stands for Obstruction: they have no plans for solving any real problems facing our country and they don’t want anyone else trying to solve problems because they just might succeed.

P stands for Paranoia: they are scared of anything new or different, especially people who different, so they are easily manipulated by stoking their fear.

I’m hoping that someday they will come to their senses and start working with the rest of us to “make America great … again.” But I’m not about to hold my breath until that happens.

Floyd Newsom

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

