Letter: Bring Rationality to the Immigration Issue

Re: the Nov. 8 letter "What about the ones released?"
This letter's vague remark that "the Biden administration is packed with migrant activists" brings to mind infamous Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy's baseless claim in February 1950 that the State Department was infested with communists. We seem to be regressing to the paranoia of the 1950's.
Maybe it is time to take a fresh and more rational look at the immigration issue. Employers are desperate to find workers, while many migrants would be pleased to receive the opportunity to work.
Hard-working migrants may be beneficial and even necessary to replace anti-social anti-vaxxers who are committing suicide by COVID. Then our nation could be built back better, and America would be greater in many ways.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
