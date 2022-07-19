 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Brits got it right

Did anyone else draw a comparison between Boris Johnson's resignation as Prime Minister of England and the close of our own Trump administration? Other than Johnson eschews hair-care products and Trump never met a hairspray he didn't like.

Both are inveterate liars; in so many instances, lying for lying sake. Here's the difference: Johnson's party, the Conservatives, actually became fed up and abandon their leader in droves with statements to the effect that they had no choice but to do so for the good of the nation. Did you catch their reasoning? For the good of the nation.

Despite an avalanche of evidence that Trump is flat guilty of the most heinous attack on the Constitution in our history, a Constitution he swore to uphold and defend, Republican leaders refuse to outright condemn his actions. Who'd a thunk it: the British show us what a backbone is.

William Ohl II

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

