Letter: Brnovich Needs to Indict

Arizona citizens who support the Rule of Law need to encourage our attorney general to do what our secretary of state’s office (SOS) urges him to do: consider criminal penalties for Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd. In fact, we need to urge him to do more: indict them both ASAP.

While there are other violations of law to consider, the obvious offense is that they knew they had a statutory requirement to certify the election results by Nov. 28, but they chose to act in violation of the law.

Only a court order may have prevented them from disenfranchising thousands of Cochise County voters. As the SOS puts it, “This blatant act of defying Arizona’s election laws risks establishing a dangerous precedent that we must discourage.”

Let’s all urge Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to support the Rule of Law and indict these two ASAP.

Jeff Sturges

Southeast side

