Letter: Brother dies, diagnosis: unaffordable healthcare

Hardworking brother dies at 52, in 2014. Diagnosis: an inability to afford health insurance. No insurance equaled NO primary care, NO testing, bloodwork or diagnostics. Undiagnosed diverticulitis ultimately took his life. He also needed a hip replacement, not life threatening, just ridiculously painful. Health insurance was UNaffordable before the AFFRODABLE Care Act, (ACA), aka Obamacare. I know, I paid insurance companies for 35 years in 3 states for high deductible policies with 5-8% yearly increases, and age increases when my son turned 15 and I turned 50. My monthly health insurance payment surpassed my mortgage payment; I had 10,000 in medical debt before Obamacare was signed into law. I wept with relief; my government truly CARED about me and millions of other Americans. Finally, affordable CARE. It’s too late for my brother but not too late to stop Donald Trump from taking away this life saving law. Please raise your voice with your vote for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Mark Kelly to save our AFFODABLE healthcare.
Nina Borgia-Aberle
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
