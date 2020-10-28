 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Brother dies, diagnosis: unaffordable healthcare
View Comments

Letter: Brother dies, diagnosis: unaffordable healthcare

Hardworking brother dies at 52, in 2014. Diagnosis: an inability to afford health insurance. No insurance equaled NO primary care, NO testing, bloodwork or diagnostics. Undiagnosed diverticulitis ultimately took his life. He also needed a hip replacement, not life threatening, just ridiculously painful. Health insurance was UNaffordable before the AFFRODABLE Care Act, (ACA), aka Obamacare. I know, I paid insurance companies for 35 years in 3 states for high deductible policies with 5-8% yearly increases, and age increases when my son turned 15 and I turned 50. My monthly health insurance payment surpassed my mortgage payment; I had 10,000 in medical debt before Obamacare was signed into law. I wept with relief; my government truly CARED about me and millions of other Americans. Finally, affordable CARE. It’s too late for my brother but not too late to stop Donald Trump from taking away this life saving law. Please raise your voice with your vote for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Mark Kelly to save our AFFODABLE healthcare.

Nina Borgia-Aberle

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News