Letter: BRZZT
BRZZT!

You have reached the White House response line.

If you require leadership to fight the nationwide pandemic, we don’t do that.

If you are calling about rampant gun violence, rest assured the administration supports private citizens having all the guns they would like, including military type semi-automatic weapons.

If you want to fight racial inequalities, we support states’ rights and will defend monuments to the Confederacy with every means available to us.

If you need help with reducing or commuting your prison sentence, leave your name and number, and we will determine if you are a friend of the president.

For all other calls, you will have to wait until after the next election. After that, you will find him at Trump Tower, Moscow.

Martin Plocke

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

