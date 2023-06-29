Re: All's fair in love, war and beer boycotts.

For years my wife and I have picked up trash on our daily walks in the Stella-Mann neighborhood.

And for years every day we'd pick up two or four or five Bud Light cans.

Then Bud Light triggered right wing outrage and a boycott after they honored influencer and transgender Dylan Mulvaney.

Suddenly no more Bud Light cans. Not fewer. None.

I'll let the reader draw their own conclusion as to this apparent nexus between homophobia, right wing politics and people who drink and drive and throw their trash out the window.

Roger Voelker

Southeast side