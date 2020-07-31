You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Buddy, can you spare $2.6 trillion?
Since Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve are buying trillions of

dollars of corporate debt and sustaining the inflation in the stock

markets, I suggest that the Federal Reserve buy the $1.6 trillion student loan and

$1 trillion credit card debt that are not federally dischargeable in bankruptcy court.

Most of this student loan and credit card debt is owed by the working

class and the poor. Studies have shown that nearly all of the $1200

sent out to taxpayers was spent on utilities, rent and other necessities.

The $2.6 trillion would go immediately to rents,

mortgages, utilities and other debt. The Fed’s mandate for full employment

will be more easily accomplished after the GDP dropped over 30% lately. Trillions of dollars would stimulate the economy and add jobs. It's the bubble-up theory in action.

Oh, I forgot, the banks would lose billions in interest on student loan

and credit card debt. I guess my idea has a snowball’s chance in Tucson

of being implemented.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

