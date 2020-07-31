Letter: Buddy, can you spare $2.6 trillion?

Since Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve are buying trillions of
dollars of corporate debt and sustaining the inflation in the stock
markets, I suggest that the Federal Reserve buy the $1.6 trillion student loan and
$1 trillion credit card debt that are not federally dischargeable in bankruptcy court.
Most of this student loan and credit card debt is owed by the working
class and the poor. Studies have shown that nearly all of the $1200
sent out to taxpayers was spent on utilities, rent and other necessities.
The $2.6 trillion would go immediately to rents,
mortgages, utilities and other debt. The Fed’s mandate for full employment
will be more easily accomplished after the GDP dropped over 30% lately. Trillions of dollars would stimulate the economy and add jobs. It's the bubble-up theory in action.
Oh, I forgot, the banks would lose billions in interest on student loan
and credit card debt. I guess my idea has a snowball’s chance in Tucson
of being implemented.
Matt Somers
Midtown
