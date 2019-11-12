It was mind-blowing to read the op-ed column written by the Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, a Republican, and a budget committee member, a Democrat, describing an introduced bill to repair the process for formulating a National Budget, based on fiscal responsibility. What a welcome breakthrough! I hope the Budget Committee can work hard and convince the entire Senate to agree and follow through. Maybe bi-partisanship is happening, after all, and will produce a desired result.

Susan Girardeau

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

