I send one of my children to college, providing a credit card with a $5,000 limit that is intended to cover incidentals throughout the year. I receive the first statement and find he has maxed out the credit card. What do I do? First, I pay the bill. Subsequently, I put the student on a strict and onerous budget. I tell the student that if he overspends, I hope he likes Ramen for the rest of the year. On a national scale, this is exactly why Kevin McCarthy wants the Biden Administration to provide reduce budget plan before the budget limit is increased. It is obvious that without strict spending limits, the Administration will continue to distribute our hard-earned tax money with no regard to where it is coming from. Just print more. The Administration has demonstrated that they will not rein in spending because much is used to buy votes and satisfy the demands of the most radical in their party.