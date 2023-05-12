To the editor:
Re.: “Budget limit,” Sunday, May 7: With interest, I always read the frequent opinions of the letter writer. Often I find them rich in statements with very little supporting data. In his most recent letter, he uses a hypothetical situation of a dependent who maxed out a theoretical credit card. His solution “First, I pay the bill.” He then follows with reasonable remedial suggestions. BRAVO. Following his recommendations transferred to the debt limit crisis, his solution would be: First, Congress raises the debt limit! Then, Congress negotiates future spending limits. Isn’t that what the president suggested?
In the writer’s analogy, the Father (the Speaker of the House) would first let the child default on his credit card debt with all its consequences (e.g., ruined credit rating).
Uwe Manthei
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.