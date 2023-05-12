Re.: “Budget limit,” Sunday, May 7: With interest, I always read the frequent opinions of the letter writer. Often I find them rich in statements with very little supporting data. In his most recent letter, he uses a hypothetical situation of a dependent who maxed out a theoretical credit card. His solution “First, I pay the bill.” He then follows with reasonable remedial suggestions. BRAVO. Following his recommendations transferred to the debt limit crisis, his solution would be: First, Congress raises the debt limit! Then, Congress negotiates future spending limits. Isn’t that what the president suggested?