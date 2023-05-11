The letter states: "When a father sends his kid off to college with a credit card worth $ 5.000 to use through the year for necessities and the card is maxed out by the first month, a parent gets angry. Naturally! So what does the father do? The letter writer admits that FIRST he will pay the bill and subsequently put the student on a stringent budget. Comparing it on a national scale the letter writer says this is EXACTLY what Kevin McCarthy does, but it is NOT. He (Congress) refuses to pay the bill before the cuts are made. In other words, the father will not jeopardize his good credit, and reluctantly pay the bill, but Congress is willing to ruin the Credit of this great nation, by putting the future before the past. Really?