Letter: Budget
Letter: Budget

It appears as though few, if any, members of Congress has any knowledge of economics. For the last 20 years they have added more than $20 trillion dollars to the national debt. That means that our congess is spending more than a trillion dollars a year more than they take in. What people seem not to realize is that the United States government pays interest on this debt. So far interest rates have been near zero. If interest rates go up only a little, the interest on so large amount would increase substantually.

The current Congress is considering adding another 4.5 trillion dollars to the debt

President Biden has also been giving out a lit of money in stimulus. More money in the economy means more dollars chasing the same amount of products. This is a recipe for inflation.

Congess does not understand the importance of a balanced budget or monetary policy.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

