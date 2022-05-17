 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Buffalo's Mass Shooting

Everything a budding white supremacist 18-year-old could want he can buy on the Internet or go down to the local tactical store to purchase. On the Internet, he can “window shop” for bulk .223 ammo, body armor, ballistic helmet and his assault rifle. Our "warrior" will discover that on certain sites he can get huge discounts based on quantity to include getting a free “Rebel, We the People” backpack if he spends over $1000 dollars. No, it won’t take him long to get “geared up and ready to go to war.” Not only that but he has female politicians as role models shooting their assault rifles on political ads shown on TV night after night. He is aware of the “target rich” environment with plenty of unarmed and elderly minorities to take out his wrath against. No one is surprised any more, no one is shocked, and for our peace-loving people who go to the store, movies, school, church, anywhere really, we know what’s coming.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

