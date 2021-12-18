 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Build Back Bankrupt American Act
View Comments

Letter: Build Back Bankrupt American Act

  • Comments

President Biden’s “Build Back Better Act” should be called the “Build Back Bankrupt America Act.”

The $3.5 trillion would be paid by taxing Americans or growing the national debt. The bill would add over a trillion dollars to the national debt and trillions of dollars of taxes on every American.

This will result in gas and electric bills soaring and where the value of a dollar decreases exponentially. This bill would be the largest expansion of the welfare state since LBJ with a “tax credit” with no work requirement effectively making it a universal basic income with more Americans dependent on the federal government.

The bill's packed with unnecessary government controlled programs such as a “Civilian Climate Corps” and the electrification of the USPS vehicle fleet. It also attempts to grant amnesty to 8+ million illegals. The bill is far removed from infrastructure or rebuilding America.

Jack Tirrell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News