Letter: Build Back Bankrupt American Act

President Biden’s “Build Back Better Act” should be called the “Build Back Bankrupt America Act.”
The $3.5 trillion would be paid by taxing Americans or growing the national debt. The bill would add over a trillion dollars to the national debt and trillions of dollars of taxes on every American.
This will result in gas and electric bills soaring and where the value of a dollar decreases exponentially. This bill would be the largest expansion of the welfare state since LBJ with a “tax credit” with no work requirement effectively making it a universal basic income with more Americans dependent on the federal government.
The bill's packed with unnecessary government controlled programs such as a “Civilian Climate Corps” and the electrification of the USPS vehicle fleet. It also attempts to grant amnesty to 8+ million illegals. The bill is far removed from infrastructure or rebuilding America.
Jack Tirrell
Foothills
