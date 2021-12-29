Letter: Build Back Better bill

We so often hear that Democrat Joe Manchin is the senator scrapping the Build Back Better plan. It's never mentioned that there are 50 Republican senators blocking the bill. All that is needed is for two Republicans to step out of the thrall of Donald Trump. Instead, they choose to follow a man that thinks only of himself and, in fact, did everything he could to form a coup on Jan. 6th to overthrow the election. The BBB plan, consisting of a means-tested child tax credit, would help many of the people that voted these Republicans into office. Manchin isn't the real problem. 50 to 1? Who's really blocking BBB?
John Blackwell
Midtown
