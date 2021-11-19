Letter: Build Back Better is the Democrat's Winning Message

In response to the op-ed on Wed., Nov. 17
Would someone get a TV, computer, or newspaper for columnist Ray Lindstrom? He says he cannot hear the Democrat’s winning message. Maybe a hearing aid is in order.
I recommend using Google to find “Build Back Better,” which is Joe Biden’s tagline for the fantastic infrastructure bill that just passed. It will bring better roads, bridges, water systems, electricity grids, wildfire suppression, and airports to the entire nation.
63% of Americans support the infrastructure bill.
Democrats support access to health care, funding public education, an economy that puts people first, common-sense gun safety, fighting climate change, and smart immigration reform.
What’s not to like? Democratic values match the shared values held by a majority of Arizonans.
The problem is that voters are distracted by Republican conspiracies like Trump won in 2020 (false), the Jan. 6 insurrection was a peaceful rally (false), and the Ninja audit found voter fraud (false).
“Ex Republican” Lindstrom needs to stop listening to GOP conspiracies and start hearing the truth from Democrats.
Larry Bodine
Foothills