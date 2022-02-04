Letter: BUILD BACK BETTER LEGISLATION

Build Back Better legislation is opposed by the GOP. Not a single GOP senator has spoken in favor of its passage. What is the content that has caused such unified opposition?
The bill passed by the House of Representatives included $500 billion to fight climate change, $400 billion for universal pre-K, $200 billion for child credits, $200 billion for four weeks of paid leave, $165 billion for healthcare spending, $150 billion to expand affordable home care, and $150 billion for affordable housing.
These components, without exception, would improve the quality of daily life for tens of millions Americans, particularly low income families and families living below the poverty level.
Presently, the United States has one of the highest poverty rates among the developed nations of the world. For five decades, we have ignored the poor. It is time for the GOP to exhibit concern and care for their constituents.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.