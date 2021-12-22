Letter: Build Back Better

Opponents of Build Back Better (BBB) claim it costs too much (ignoring the cost of NOT passing it). Yet they have no problem voting for overpriced weapons system of questionable quality and uncertain usefulness designed to fight wars from the last century rather than protect us from cyber warfare our enemies have been using against us for more than five years. Had this appropriation been subjected to the same scrutiny the to which the BBB was subjected, would the wasteful spending been stripped away and replaced with the weapons we need to protect us in the real world?
I’m not saying we shouldn’t fund defense against external forces, I’m just saying that we need to protect ourselves from internal forces as well. If we don’t, the USA could end up collapsing the way the USSR did.
Floyd Newsom
Northwest side
