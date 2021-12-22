 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: Build Back Better
View Comments

Letter: Build Back Better

  • Comments

Opponents of Build Back Better (BBB) claim it costs too much (ignoring the cost of NOT passing it). Yet they have no problem voting for overpriced weapons system of questionable quality and uncertain usefulness designed to fight wars from the last century rather than protect us from cyber warfare our enemies have been using against us for more than five years. Had this appropriation been subjected to the same scrutiny the to which the BBB was subjected, would the wasteful spending been stripped away and replaced with the weapons we need to protect us in the real world?

I’m not saying we shouldn’t fund defense against external forces, I’m just saying that we need to protect ourselves from internal forces as well. If we don’t, the USA could end up collapsing the way the USSR did.

Floyd Newsom

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News