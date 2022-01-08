 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Build Back Better
View Comments

Letter: Build Back Better

  • Comments

The Democrats seem quite focused on Joe Manchin's opposition to the BBB. I find it peculiar that there are fifty other senators that are opposing the bill and no one is mentioning them. Why don't the Democrats go after them?

Chris Pinhey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News