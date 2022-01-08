Letter: Build Back Better
- Chris Pinhey, Foothills
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4: Republicans blocking Democrats, Thank you to newspaper carriers, Arizona Bowl and Dave Portnoy
- Updated
We have danced with these devils before
Letters to the Editor: Jan. 7: Defund Tucson, Fifth Amendment, inflation, Biden's disasters, homelessness in Tucson
- Updated
Free bus service is communism
The Center for Disease Control released figures showing thus far for 2021, there have been 386,233 Covid related deaths in America. For 2020, …
Re: the Dec. 21 article "About 1 50 corrections officers are facing firing."
Ok, my patience is now running thin as to the unvaccinated. Shame on you and the selfishness of not respecting the pleasure and privileges' of…
- Updated
Antidote to political exploitation
For the end of 2021, statistics show that 12 of 16 cities in America with record numbers of homicides are run by Democrat Mayors and City Coun…
- Updated
COVID schadenfreude
If you are determined to engage in a death-defining activity, forget skydiving, bungie-jumping or swimming with sharks. Attend a UA men’s bask…
Comments may be used in print.