This summer, Congress is choosing budget priorities for the coming year. Each year, we all want that budget to build prosperity, stability and safety. Yet it is regularly derailed by violence somewhere in our interconnected world, forcing our leadership to shift focus. These international crises cost American lives and trillions of dollars.

There is another, far cheaper resource in our national toolkit: the peacebuilding and atrocity-prevention programs of the US State Department. These provide early warnings, alternatives to extremism, and safe elections. In some settings, peacebuilding is associated with $16 saved for each $1 spent compared with war. And research to increase that impact continues.

Fund the State Department’s peacebuilding requests and strategies. Urge Sens. Kelly and Sinema and Rep. Grijalva to support $66,000,000 for the Complex Crises Fund, $40,000,000 for Reconciliation Programs, and $25,000,000 for Atrocities Prevention – less than 0.03% of last year’s defense spending.

To make everything else possible, support peace first.

Stephanie Davis

Northwest side