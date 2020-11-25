Letter: Bull

So, Trumpers, in 2016 your MINORITY chose a Bull in a China shop (pun intended) and that's just what you got. I REALLY don't care that now a huge bunch of USA dupes have voted with you. FACT ALERT you lost, and Biden got the most votes in history. MAN UP, Trumpers, time to become true conservatives. STAND DOWN Republican elites, especially the Senate speaker. The Republicans may eventually learn that they are really two parties; the Tea Party (remember them? They're Trumpism incarnate), and true conservatives, who don't mind an intelligent conversation about policy (or, intelligence itself (as in "secret"). Now, there might be reasonable people that see in this moment (the Trump inane election refusal) as an opening for a more-competent demagogue to emerge because Trump is making the GLORIOUS USA look like an underdeveloped country. Don't bet on it. WE WON'T BE FOOLED AGAIN. VOTE ANTI-TRUMPISM FOREVER.
Philip Jaskoski
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
