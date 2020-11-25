 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bull
View Comments

Letter: Bull

So, Trumpers, in 2016 your MINORITY chose a Bull in a China shop (pun intended) and that's just what you got. I REALLY don't care that now a huge bunch of USA dupes have voted with you. FACT ALERT you lost, and Biden got the most votes in history. MAN UP, Trumpers, time to become true conservatives. STAND DOWN Republican elites, especially the Senate speaker. The Republicans may eventually learn that they are really two parties; the Tea Party (remember them? They're Trumpism incarnate), and true conservatives, who don't mind an intelligent conversation about policy (or, intelligence itself (as in "secret"). Now, there might be reasonable people that see in this moment (the Trump inane election refusal) as an opening for a more-competent demagogue to emerge because Trump is making the GLORIOUS USA look like an underdeveloped country. Don't bet on it. WE WON'T BE FOOLED AGAIN. VOTE ANTI-TRUMPISM FOREVER.

Philip Jaskoski

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News