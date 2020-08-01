You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Bullies
When I was a youngster people who imposed their will on others were called bullies. A bully was generally more aggressive, louder, sometimes physical in demanding others agree with their point of view. Bullies are never more apparent than today. A vocal minority want to change names of sports teams, glorify law breakers, diminish the police, demolish historical monuments and idolize proven criminals. Others want reparation for having slave ancestors, even though, slavery has been with us since at least the 18th century BC. Why do they feel the more recent acts require more attention than the former. Do we wish to demolish the pyramids, they were largely constructed by slave labor? Does anyone wonder why the so-called protestors, who rob, ravage, light fires and attack citizens somehow are regarded as peaceful. Rather than argue we simply stay mute and silently go along. At what point do we declare that "enough is enough" and stand our ground.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

