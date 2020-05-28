Letter: Bully president now demands all social distancing rules be removed
Please explain how our sociopathic, egomaniacal president just made a mockery of the entire pandemic shutdown, which he labeled a hoax. It was all in vain (his vanity). The “Democratic Fake-News media conspiracy, ” as he labeled it, was phony… until 100,000 people died, unemployment soared and the economy failed. Then, he declared he was in charge, blaming Obama for the crisis, giving contradictory comments within every speech.

Consistently denying COVID-19 was real, he finally boasted “I knew it was a pandemic long before anyone else.” Stay in home orders were given at the WH suggestion - wear masks, no face touching, wash hands, sing Happy Birthday twice, touch elbows and more.

Now, the Empirical leader, falsely believing he has the power to overrule governors, ordered the Democratic Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, to remove all restrictions for the 50,000 attendees for the GOP convention, August 24-27, or he will move the convention to another state, possibly to a large resort ballroom in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

