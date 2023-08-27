Tracy Stone-Manning, Director of the Bureau of Land Management, wrote an editorial titled 'Ensuring the health of public lands for tomorrow'. Glaringly absent from her opinions is the abuse that livestock grazers have imposed on our public land for over a century. Just one example is Cliven Bundy's trespass cattle still grazing BLM land for free. The riparian areas on BLM land throughout the West have been destroyed by overgrazing. Since grazers have denuded public land for the past century by that overgrazing that is allowed by very poor BLM management, livestock grazing should be completely prohibited on BLM land for the next 100 years. That would balance things fairly and allow public land to recover for the benefit of wildlife and all of us.