Last week was the hottest ever recorded in average global temperature, and July 4 was the hottest day; this summer's extremes already are exceeding the most pessimistic climate scenarios. Guess who is snorting "FAKE NEWS!' And the contempt for science flourishes, with mutterings about elitists vs. "common sense." We might remember that for eons common sense told us that the earth was flat, the sun went around the earth and that heavy weights fell faster than light ones.

The election of Trump would be a disaster from which we couldn't recover--he is openly promising to turn our democracy into an autocracy. Do you really want that? He would never worry about looming disaster

Our only hope is the younger generation, who will have to live with this hellish new age if they don't rise up against MAGA drivel.

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills