 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Burning the Olive Branch
View Comments

Letter: Burning the Olive Branch

  • Comments

I commend President Biden for presenting an olive branch to the Republican congressional “leaders” in an attempt to work in a bipartisan manner to get things accomplished. Unfortunately, the Republicans have only set the branch on fire in an attempt to please their constituents who are still crying over their leader's loss in a free and fair election It's time to pull back the branch and forget bipartisanship so we can get things done for the people, the majority of whom voted for Joe Biden. If the Republican party wants to continue their obstructionist governing tactics, then leave them behind and move on. We need a solid voting rights bill that “trumps” all of the republican-lead state bills enacted only to suppress the vote of people who do not think or look like them. We need an infrastructure bill that will put people to work in good paying jobs and rebuild our country. The olive tree will burn before they get on board; let's do it without them.

Terri HIcks

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Voting Machines

I think it is only fair that the bill for replacing the voting machines in Maricopa County be equally divided among all the Arizona Republican…

Letters to the Editor June 2
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 2

  • Updated

OPINION: Letter writers have a lot to say about Kyrsten Sinema, the filibuster and not being there for the vote for a Jan. 6 commission. What are your thoughts? Submit a letter to the editor, tucson.com/letter.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News