Letter: Burning the Olive Branch

I commend President Biden for presenting an olive branch to the Republican congressional “leaders” in an attempt to work in a bipartisan manner to get things accomplished. Unfortunately, the Republicans have only set the branch on fire in an attempt to please their constituents who are still crying over their leader's loss in a free and fair election It's time to pull back the branch and forget bipartisanship so we can get things done for the people, the majority of whom voted for Joe Biden. If the Republican party wants to continue their obstructionist governing tactics, then leave them behind and move on. We need a solid voting rights bill that “trumps” all of the republican-lead state bills enacted only to suppress the vote of people who do not think or look like them. We need an infrastructure bill that will put people to work in good paying jobs and rebuild our country. The olive tree will burn before they get on board; let's do it without them.
Terri HIcks
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.