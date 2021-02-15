Letter: Business is on board with carbon pricing

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has recently advanced its position on climate action. The Chamber now “supports a market-based approach to accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the U.S. economy.”
Endorsing market-based climate policy indicates support for carbon pricing, which is the type of policy groups like the Citizens’ Climate Lobby support.
The right climate solutions can unleash the power of American ingenuity to solve this problem. I hope the Tucson Chamber agrees with its national counterpart and will urge Arizona’s Congressional delegation to support a carbon price.
Solutions like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act are market-based approaches with bipartisan support. Along with thousands of economists and scientists, the Business Roundtable, an association of chief executive officers of America’s leading companies, also supports a price on carbon.
Edward Beshore
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.