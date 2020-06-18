Letter: Business loans

As I listen to republican claims of protecting privacy as justification of blacking out information on business that received public funds, I can’t help but think back to last summer when a microburst destroy my back patio.
In order to make a claim I had to have a rep from the insurance company come and verify the damage. Then, in order to get the final payment from the insurance policy I paid for, I had to present proof that I did actually do the repairs. Next, in order to deposit that check in my account I had to beg permission from the bank that purchased my mortgage without any notice or communication with me.
Now I’m being told that I don’t get to know who even got to borrow my tax money, let alone what they used it for. Because privacy.
Sure. Makes sense.
David Reynolds
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
