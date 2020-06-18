Letter: Business loans
View Comments

Letter: Business loans

As I listen to republican claims of protecting privacy as justification of blacking out information on business that received public funds, I can’t help but think back to last summer when a microburst destroy my back patio.

In order to make a claim I had to have a rep from the insurance company come and verify the damage. Then, in order to get the final payment from the insurance policy I paid for, I had to present proof that I did actually do the repairs. Next, in order to deposit that check in my account I had to beg permission from the bank that purchased my mortgage without any notice or communication with me.

Now I’m being told that I don’t get to know who even got to borrow my tax money, let alone what they used it for. Because privacy.

Sure. Makes sense.

David Reynolds

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless picture…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News