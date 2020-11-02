Letter: Business partner says Hunter Biden often sought dad's advice on foreign deals

Tony Bobulinski, who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, has confirmed that the email is "genuine" and provided information regarding the Bidens' role in the deal. The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” Bobulinski said "The reference to 'the Big Guy' in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden." Bobulinski said, "Hunter "frequently referenced asking him (Joe) for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals." "The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist China." Bobulinski also said that the information he relayed is not part of any foreign disinformation campaign and is cooperating with Senate committees.
Benjamin Edwards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
