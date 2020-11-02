 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Business partner says Hunter Biden often sought dad's advice on foreign deals
View Comments

Letter: Business partner says Hunter Biden often sought dad's advice on foreign deals

Tony Bobulinski, who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, has confirmed that the email is "genuine" and provided information regarding the Bidens' role in the deal. The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” Bobulinski said "The reference to 'the Big Guy' in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden." Bobulinski said, "Hunter "frequently referenced asking him (Joe) for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals." "The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist China." Bobulinski also said that the information he relayed is not part of any foreign disinformation campaign and is cooperating with Senate committees.

Benjamin Edwards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News