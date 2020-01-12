Letter: Business President
I would ask your readers. who believed in 2016, that we needed a businessman to run our country in order to Make America Great Again, to consider an experience I had in my former professional life.

I confess to being a recovering tax attorney. After my semi-retirement, while meeting with a businessman regarding his multiple, self-inflicted tax problems, I asked him what he would do if he received $130,000 in cash from a friend to testify that he, the friend was not having an extra-marital affair. I asked if he would report the income to the IRS.

His response was, "Of course not! The question is 'Would I tell my partner?'"

Taking note of how our "Businessman" President, Spanky Trump, threw his then lawyer, Michael Cohen, under the bus in the Stormy Daniels affair--I decided that I could not help him,

I guess it all depends on which businessman we consider qualified.

A. Lawrence Glynn

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

