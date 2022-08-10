Letter: Busing Migrants to DC

Now that Governor Ducey is compounding the misery of migrants by busing them 2,500 miles to Washington DC so they can be dumped on the streets, wouldn't it be wonderful if those folks could be helped in ways that celebrate their humanity and their desire to contribute? Let's put people to work to beautify our capital and add to our homeland instead of degrading both them and DC. It would show the world the true nature of America while instructing our governor as to the true nature of leadership.