Letter: Buyer’s Remorse on Sinema
Letter: Buyer's Remorse on Sinema

In the lead-up to the election in 2018, I knocked on many doors and made even more phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates, including Kyrsten Sinema. I now regret my efforts in promoting Sinema from the House to the Senate. If a competent primary opponent emerges to replace her, I will support such individual, and other predictably reliable Democrats have expressed similar sentiments to me. Simply stated, I do not believe that Arizona Democrats would have voted for Sinema if they knew that she was going to become such an impediment to so many major Democratic initiatives, most notably Build Back Better, which has the potential to reshape this country’s social agenda for decades to come. While some might consider her antics amusing, their entertainment value is far outweighed by their dangerousness. If Senator Simema’s goal is to emulate the “maverick” status of former Arizona Senator McCain, I paraphrase Lloyd Bentsen in noting that Arizonans knew Senator McCain, and you, Senator Sinema, are no John McCain.

Bruce Skolnik

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

