Letter: Buying votes

I hope Americans understand that the president is simply trying to buy votes by forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for the outstanding tuition debts incurred by college students. This is unfair to those people who worked hard to pay off their own college expenses and those who never even had a chance to go to college. This ridiculous proposal sets a terrible precedent and will not stop with $10K or $20K payments to the debtors because it will never be enough to satisfy them. Tuition costs are out of control because colleges know that if students don’t take care of their obligations, taxpayers will be forced to ante up. This has got to stop.

Lindsey Smith

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

