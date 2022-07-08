 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: By Alan Rubens

  • Comments

The only way to prevent a repeat of Jan 6 ,or worse , is the prosecute all perpetrators to the fullest.

Alan Rubens

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News