Letter: By Alan Rubens
Alan Rubens, Northeast side
Jul 8, 2022

The only way to prevent a repeat of Jan 6 ,or worse , is the prosecute all perpetrators to the fullest.

Alan Rubens
Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.