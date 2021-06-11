 Skip to main content
Letter: By Gloria McMillan
Letter: By Gloria McMillan

Re: “National Opinion: The 'Can't Do' narrative continues” Cal Thomas (6-7-2021) AZ Daily Star

Mr. Thomas paints a sad picture of public schools and his ire is agenda-driven. He wishes to favor private schools at public schools’ expense. He does this out of “concern” for African American students.

I am from Chicago and attended a public school. Our teachers were excellent. Our curriculum well-balanced and staffed. Our teachers cared. Who did not care? Some Chicago-area newspapers whose reporting favored the segregation and suburban egos.

My inner city, steel mill town public school education did not prevent me from completing a Ph.D. at the University of Arizona’s English department and publishing several books. I would suggest that Mr. Thomas should look at how we all can become one people again add not just reinforce ideas of those “haves” who have plenty of cheering squads.

Gloria McMillan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

