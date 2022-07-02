Letter: By The People....For The People

At least that's what I was taught way back when the USA was a genuinely great Republic. Seems that it no longer matters what the vast majority of American Citizens want. Politics and those that control the levers of power call the shots without regard. As expected, SCOTUS has now officially repealed Roe vs Wade despite the vast majority of people in favor of the long standing law. Seems our current Supreme Court has decided that there are simply too many "rights" that have been granted to citizens by prior courts and thanks to their majority, it's time to return to the way things were in the past.