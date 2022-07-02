 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: By The People....For The People

At least that's what I was taught way back when the USA was a genuinely great Republic. Seems that it no longer matters what the vast majority of American Citizens want. Politics and those that control the levers of power call the shots without regard. As expected, SCOTUS has now officially repealed Roe vs Wade despite the vast majority of people in favor of the long standing law. Seems our current Supreme Court has decided that there are simply too many "rights" that have been granted to citizens by prior courts and thanks to their majority, it's time to return to the way things were in the past.

I have a question for the SCOTUS members that have young daughters. Your daughters have surely been aware of the abortion debates so I wonder, how have you explained to them that they would be expected to carry a pregnancy caused by rape or incest to full term birth? Just wondering.

Joseph Carpenito

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

