Letter: By what authority
By what authority does an assistant secretary of the Justice Department of the United States set up a government agency tasked to investigate United States citizens who are questioning authority?

One of the most basic rights we have constitutionally is to voice our opinion and question authority.

That right was so important that the framers of our constitution put it in our Constitution.

Why does Biden’s administration begin investigating US citizens who are exercising their lawful rights under the Constitution of the United States ?

This administration has accused the previous administration of being authoritarian and the republican party of authoritarianism.

Do they not see the hypocrisy of their policy ? Don’t they not recognize this as anti-Democratic ?

Richard Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

