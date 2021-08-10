Letter: C.R.T

A wise man once said that those who do not learn from history are bound to make the same mistakes.
Critical Race Theory (C.R T.) supposedly shows how race affected our country from slavery issues to the taking of Native American land. There are proponents that want to start teaching this subject to +"young children "
Has anyone observed young children playing? It does not matter what race or sext their playmates are.
Another wise saying from today is: if you keep your eyes on the resr view mirror, sooner or later you will crash into what is in front of you.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.