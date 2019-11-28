Re: the Nov. 20 article "Is impeachment all Dems have? Because it won't be enough."
While the stock market and employment are up, most Americans have not benefited from these circumstances. Prices paid for goods have increased and risen much faster than any pay gains created by the working class; therefore, so much for low employment and higher stock values.
Impeachment is not the only things on which the Democrats have focused. The House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, have passed over fifty pieces of legislation that have nothing to do with impeachment without consideration by the GOP Senate. The GOP Senate has offered very little legislatively; therefore, so much for the Republicans in Congress doing anything to help solve problems in the U.S.
The GOP message to America has been to support and protect a lawbreaking president, pass a tax bill that truly benefits the rich only, and support the lies Trump and GOP congressional representatives provide to the American people. If Mr. Thomas believes that impeachment is not enough, then the GOP efforts to govern also are not enough.
Doris Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.