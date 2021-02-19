 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: California as a model for illegal immigration?
View Comments

Letter: California as a model for illegal immigration?

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Take immigration expansion slowly, one step at a time."

How can anyone want to follow California's mistakes in handing over citizenship to illegal immigrants. Was interesting that authors Karthick Ramakrishnan and Allan Colbern couldn't even use the term "illegal" in their article. If you wanted an opinion piece to point out all the reasons not to California's example that also led to the same problems in states that did follow, this piece was it. Thanks for making the case against welcoming undocumented immigrants.

Vern Roberts

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News