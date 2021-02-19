Letter: California as a model for illegal immigration?

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Take immigration expansion slowly, one step at a time."
How can anyone want to follow California's mistakes in handing over citizenship to illegal immigrants. Was interesting that authors Karthick Ramakrishnan and Allan Colbern couldn't even use the term "illegal" in their article. If you wanted an opinion piece to point out all the reasons not to California's example that also led to the same problems in states that did follow, this piece was it. Thanks for making the case against welcoming undocumented immigrants.
Vern Roberts
Northeast side
