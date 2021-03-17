Letter: Call It For What It Is

Re: Az Daily Star's front page AP article dated 3/15/2021 entitled "Democrats Bank On Relief Aid To Win Back Wary Working Class". I believe it would have been more truthful to substitute the word "Win" with the word "Buy". This is an attempt by a political party to use taxpayer funds to buy votes. They haven't been successful in winning them thru policies, legislation, and executive orders, so are resorting to buying voters loyalty and should be called out for it.
Craig Bauer
Oracle
