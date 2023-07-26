Re: the July 21 letter "You call this 'progressive?'"

The letter writer has stepped into a minefield that he himself seeded. He claims that administration of puberty blockers to enable gender transitions equates to the old Chinese practice of the "foot-binding" of little girls and genital mutilation by "Muslim traditionalists" of young girls. Both were intended to disempower women - "lotus-petal" feet can't run and mutilation of females proves conclusively their vitiation as full human beings.

But to make his analogy, the writer is forgetting something: the children. Here, they are endowed with a measure of free will. Chinese women dreaded foot-binding, and there is no doubt, as the letter writer states, that genital mutilation is sheer barbarism.

By contrast, in the modern world, gender transitioning is ONLY undertaken at the urgent behest of the child (or adult) requesting it. He or she is entitled to self definition in America. Yes, that is rightly called "progressive." It is also called "freedom."

Regula Case

Midtown